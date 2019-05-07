JUST IN: 2 injured in Colorado school shooting, police say

Two suspects are in custody after multiple victims were shot at a Colorado school, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

Authorities are currently engaging a third suspect, the source said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received reports that shots were fired at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch just before 2 p.m., according to a tweet. At least two people are believed to be injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Unstable situation, shots fired at STEM school at Ridgeline and Plaza. Avoid area. Media go to north side of AMC — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019

The charter school teaches kindergarten through 12th grade and has more than 1,800 students, ABC Denver affiliate KMGH reported. More than 500 of those students are elementary age.

The school was under lockdown as authorities went from classroom to classroom to clear them, KMGH reported. Nearby schools were placed on lockout, according to the local station.

One concerned mother named Kelly told KMGH that her sixth-grade son got out of the school but her third-grade daughter was still inside.

The school was surrounded by first responders, Kelly said.

Parents were instructed to pick up their children nearby at the Northridge Recreation Center.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.