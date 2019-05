Victim ID’d in fatal accident on Jessamine Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A 71-year-old man was identified as the victim of a fatal accident on Jessamine Road on Monday night.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Ronald Joseph Dasta of West Columbia was wearing a seatbelt when his vehicle left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree.

The accident is under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Highway Patrol.