Traffic stopped after collision on Sunset Boulevard/US-378 intersection

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police Department says inbound traffic has stopped at Sunset Boulevard this morning.

Authorities say the collision happened at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard/US-378 at Northside Boulevard.

No injuries have been reported.

Officers say you need to seek alternate routes until the road has reopened.

