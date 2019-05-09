Traffic stopped after collision on Sunset Boulevard/US-378 intersection

TRAFFIC ALERT – A collision at the intersection of Sunset Blvd./US-378 at Northside Blvd. has all inbound traffic stopped. Please seek an alternate route until the roadway has reopened. pic.twitter.com/bERnZRS1BB — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) May 9, 2019

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police Department says inbound traffic has stopped at Sunset Boulevard this morning.

Authorities say the collision happened at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard/US-378 at Northside Boulevard.

No injuries have been reported.

Officers say you need to seek alternate routes until the road has reopened.

