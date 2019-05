RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a Zimalcrest Drive man on May 7.

Kamron Gibson-Brown, 20, is charged with attempted murder.

He was taken into custody on May 10 by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Marshals at an apartment on Bent Tree Lane.

Gibson-Brown has been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.