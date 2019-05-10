Deputies need public’s help after two men found shot on Alexander Point Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies need the public’s help locating a suspect (s) after two victims were found suffering from gunshots wounds on Alexander Point Drive on May 10.

The men were found around 1 a.m.

One man was shot in the lower body and the other in the upper body, deputies say.

Both are being treated at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-Crime-SC.