“Several still missing” after explosion destroys Virginia gas station

Roads shut down after apparent explosion at Buena Vista gas station Courtesy Ryan Clark

Screen-Shot-2019-05-10-at-2.29.35-PM Roads shut down after apparent explosion at Buena Vista gas station Courtesy Regie Schofield

Roads shut down after apparent explosion at Buena Vista gas station Courtesy Ryan Clark





WSET – Investigators said at least seven agencies responded to the scene to help with the explosion.

Crews expect that a lot of the fire load came from gasoline and propane tanks inside and outside of the building.

The fire department said they do not believe the fire is at risk of reigniting and it’s been “quite some time” since they have seen a fire of this size in the area.

They said investigators and cleanup crews will be on the scene for a number of hours, maybe even several days.

Family of those who are unaccounted for are at Mountain View Elementary School with the Red Cross and counselors. Investigators said they are working with family members and keeping them updated as “things progressed.”

Investigators believe there may have been fatalities but are working to confirm. No word on the identities of the missing persons.

Virginia State Police said four adults have been taken to Carilion Stone Wall Jackson Hospital after the explosion at the South River Market around 9:50 a.m.

Sgt. Garletts with state police said he believes at least one person was taken to UVA Medical Center.

He said several people are still missing and they are working to account for all of the individuals that may have been inside the building at the time of the explosion.

Rescue crews haven’t been able to get inside the gas station because they are working on getting the equipment to the scene to be able to search safely. The fire has been put out, but crews said the fire department is working on the hot spots.