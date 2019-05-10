Welcome to Miami! CAE to offer nonstop jet service to popular city

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – On Friday, officials with the Columbia Metropolitan Airport announced a new nonstop flight to Miami, Florida beginning in December.

The new daily flight on American Airlines will depart CAE at 7:30 a.m. and will arrive in MIA at 9:11 a.m.

The return flight will depart Miami at 9:50 p.m. and will return to CAE at 11:25 p.m..

Flights will begin December 18 and booking will begin Monday, May 13.

“This is huge for the Midlands region,” said CAE Executive Director, Mike Gula. “Miami is a destination that has been a part of our airline and air service conversations for some time, so we are very excited to see this come to fruition. Our passengers can now easily access destinations in the Caribbean, South America, Central America and various European markets with ease.”

This new nonstop flight to Miami will complement American Airlines’ additional nonstop service from Columbia to Washington DC (Reagan National), New York City (LaGuardia), Dallas, Philadelphia, and Charlotte.