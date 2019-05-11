Mom who skipped her own college graduation to attend son’s surprised with a degree

Stephan Wilson, a recent college graduate from Michigan, said he is having a hard time finding the right gift for his mom, Sharonda Wilson, for Mother’s Day.
Stephan, 23, has good reason.
He and his mom were awarded their college degrees on the same day last weekend. Neither of them knew it was going to happen.
The ultimate surprise came together in just a few short hours when a classmate of Stephan’s at Central Michigan University saw on social media that his mom planned on skipping her own college graduation in order to attend Stephan’s.
Sharonda Wilson was set to graduate last Saturday from the Flint, Michigan, campus of Ferris State University.
The classmate of Stephan’s, who works in the president’s office, told Central Michigan President Bob Davies about the situation Saturday morning, just a few hours before Stephan was set to graduate.
Davies called the president of Ferris State University and was able to get permission for his school to confer Sharonda Wilson’s degree, according to Ari Harris, assistant director of communications at Central Michigan University.
Just a short time later, Davies called Sharonda Wilson down to the stage at graduation, surprising both her and her son.