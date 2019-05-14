Greene Street blocked after two early morning house fires

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says both house fires on the 1700 block of Greene Street have been extinguished.

Authorities say Greene Street is still blocked.

Fire officials say they were dispatched shortly before 6:30 a.m. with the first fire, and the second fire was called in minutes later.

Officials also say all occupants of both homes got out safely but the fire caused significant damage to both houses.

Columbia Fire is investigating the cause.

Firefighters say drivers should seek alternate routes.

