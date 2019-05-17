Kim Kardashian West reveals the name of fourth child

One week after Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child, the reality TV star revealed the newborn’s name: Psalm West.

On social media Friday afternoon, Kardashian West shared a screengrab of a text message from her husband that features a photo of the baby boy.

“Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child,” the message reads. “We are blessed beyond measure.”

Kardashian West captioned the image, “Psalm West.”

Psalm, who was born May 10, is the fourth child for Kardashian West, 38, and West, 41. The couple are also parents to North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1. Though the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star gave birth to her eldest two, health concerns prevented her from carrying her younger two children. Both were delivered via a surrogate.

“I hated being pregnant,” she told Elle magazine last year. “But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”

