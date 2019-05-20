Inaugural ‘Military Signing Day’ held at River Bluff HS

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County School District One held its first ‘Military Signing Day’ at River Bluff High School Monday morning.

The guest speaker was Major General Van McCarry, the 29th Adjunct General for South Carolina and head of the South Carolina Military Department.

Like National Signing Day for student-athletes, students planning to enter a branch of the United States Armed Forces after graduation signed letters of intent.

Students from Gilbert, Pelion and White Knoll also participated.