Trump lashes out at Fox News over Buttigieg town hall





By Justin Doom

ABC News – President Donald Trump blasted Fox News on Sunday for airing a town hall with Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Hard to believe that @FoxNews is wasting airtime on Mayor Pete, as Chris Wallace likes to call him. Fox is moving more and more to the losing (wrong) side in covering the Dems. They got dumped from the Democrats boring debates, and they just want in. They forgot the people….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

Brit Hume of Fox News responded by tweeting that at least Buttigieg was “willing to be questioned by Chris Wallace, something you’ve barely done since you’ve been president. Oh, and covering candidates of both parties is part of the job of a news channel.”

Say this for Buttigieg. He’s willing to be questioned by Chris Wallace, something you’ve barely done since you’ve been president. Oh, and covering candidates of both parties is part of the job of a news channel. https://t.co/D8yQE2kfYF — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 20, 2019

In addition to attacking Fox News for its Buttigieg special, the president also tweeted twice about his own interview, also on Fox News, that was airing at the time.

Here’s a short clip of Buttigieg that was posted to his Twitter feed:

Even though some of these hosts are not always there in good faith, I think a lot of people tune into this network in good faith. Whether it’s going on Fox or going into places where Democrats haven’t been seen much, we have to find people where they are–not change our values. pic.twitter.com/xNHoD0uzE4 — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) May 20, 2019

Buttigieg, a 37-year-old voted “most likely to be president” as a high school senior, speaks a half-dozen languages, graduated from Harvard, was a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford and served in Afghanistan with the Navy Reserve.

Trump on Monday is scheduled to begin his day at noon with an intelligence briefing.