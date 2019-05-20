Violent, long-lasting tornadoes threaten Oklahoma, Texas

UNITED STATES (ABC NEWS) – Over the weekend, 41 tornadoes were reported across eight states as severe storms again target the heartland.

Violent, potentially life-threatening tornadoes may strike western Texas and Oklahoma as the threat of severe storms stretches all the way into Kansas.

Six states also are under flood alerts, with flash flooding a major threat from Texas all the way up to North Dakota.

Some areas in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas could see half a foot of rain.

(Courtesy: ABC News/Connor McCrorey/Severe Studios) Over 40 tornadoes reported in several states over the weekend.

(ABC News) Storm damages home in Oklahoma.

(ABC News) Severe weather is forecast to continue on Tuesday.

(ABC News) Severe weather is heading to the Northeast later this evening.

(ABC News) Some areas may see half a foot of rain over the next few days.



(ABC News) A potentially devastating tornado outbreak is possible on Monday.











Part of the system that delivered severe weather to the central U.S. over the weekend is moving into the Northeast today, producing strong to severe storms — damaging winds, hail or isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

The biggest threats will be in from the Hudson Valley toward Albany, New York, and into New England.

Severe weather is forecast to continue on Tuesday, with the western storm moving east into the Midwest and parts of the mid-Mississippi Valley.

The biggest threat tomorrow will be damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes — with the tornado threat largest in the morning.