Former Benedict College officer charged with forgery

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) -The Richland County Sheriff’s Department have arrested of a former Benedict College Campus Police Officer on forgery charges.

Clarence Edward Adamson turned himself into the jail this morning, May 22, on charges of forgery. He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. He resigned to his position at Benedict College earlier this month.

Adamson was required to pay a judgement against him of $4,835, deputies say.

Adamson allegedly turned in a forged document stating he paid the judgement in full, in order to obtain employment with the Benedict College Campus Police Department.

According to officials, the document stated that Adamson had transferred the money recently to the plaintiff in the case to satisfy the judgement.