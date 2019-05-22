RCSD releases surveillance video released of trio suspected of stealing safe, handgun

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying three suspects wanted for burglary.

The burglary was captured on the home security surveillance system on May 1 at a residence in the 200 block of Cadia Road.

Law enforcement officials say the video shows three individuals stealing items from the home which included a safe, a handgun and other personal items.

If anyone recognizes the suspects in the video or knows any information about this burglary, please call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Provided/RCSD

Provided/RCSD

