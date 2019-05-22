UPDATE* Shaw Airman found dead, officials say

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WOLO) — Officials with Shaw Air Force Base say a 28-year-old Senior Airman reported missing has been found dead.

Jose Llanes was reported missing May 18, 2019 and was found dead on May 20 just before 9 p.m.

Llanes’ was found off of Relief Road 20 miles southeast of Shaw.

Officials say Llanes served as a 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron aircraft parts store journeyman and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force Nov. 6, 2012. He has been stationed at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina since Mar. 7, 2013.

“This is a heartbreaking day for our squadron family, and for everyone else who knew Jose,” said Lt. Col. Frank Fappiano, 20th LRS Commander. “It makes us want to pull those around us a little bit closer. Jose was a beloved teammate and friend, and his presence in our unit will be sorely missed. Our sincerest condolences go to Jose’s family, friends and everyone else affected by this terrible tragedy.”

The cause of death is unknown at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.