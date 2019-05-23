Charleston Highway fatal motorcycle crash victim identified as 47-year-old Irmo man

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The victim of a fatal motorcycle crash on Charleston Highway near Old Wire Road on May 22 has been identified.

According to the Lexington County Coroner’s Office, the man killed in the crash is 47-year-old Keven Brannon of Irmo.

The accident happened just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The victim collided with a vehicle pulling a boat trailer as it crossed the roadway to continue on Old Wire Road, Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

Brannon was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

The collision is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.