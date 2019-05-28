Check your tickets: $100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 Ticket Sold at Lexington Publix

COLUMBIA, SC (May 28, 2019) – A local grocery shopper left with dough and lots of it.

The lucky winner of The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn for a prize of $100,000.

The ticket was purchased at the Publix Super Market Lake Road in Lexington.

Lottery officials said had the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize would have multiplied to $300,000.

The lucky numbers were: 19, 28, 35, 36, and 37 Power-Up: 3

Check your tickets. The winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.