Man who swallowed 246 cocaine packets dies on flight
By Justin Doom
ABC News – A 42-year-old Japanese man died on a Bogota-to-Tokyo flight after swallowing 246 packets of cocaine and having a seizure.
An autopsy revealed the cause of death — brain swelling from cocaine overdose — after the man’s body was removed from an Aeromexico flight that made an emergency landing in northern Mexico, according to a statement issued by the Office of the Attorney General of the State of Sonora.
“Staff noticed that a person was suffering from seizures, so they requested to make an emergency landing in this city, Hermosillo,” according to the statement.
When authorities boarded the plane around 2:25 a.m. local time on Friday, the man was dead.
He was identified by authorities only as Udo N.
The flight and its 198 passengers eventually continued on to Japan.