Murder-suicide leaves three dead in Lexington County, deputies say

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Three people are dead following a suspected double murder-suicide Tuesday in Lexington County.

“Deputies responded to a business on Railroad Avenue Tuesday evening in response to a welfare check and found two bodies with gunshot wounds,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Shortly after deputies arrived on that scene, we responded to a call of a shot fired on Mooring Lane.”

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Christopher McCutchan and Tammy Ricard were pronounced dead on the scene.

The body of Heath McCutchan was retrieved from Lake Murray in the 200 block of Mooring Lane late Tuesday night, according to Fisher.

Detectives suspect Heath shot Christopher and Tammy to death early Tuesday afternoon and committed suicide on a dock at the lake later in the evening, according to Koon.

“Based on the evidence we’ve collected and the interviews we’ve conducted, this appears to be a family argument that turned violent and tragic,” Koon said. “Christopher and Heath were brothers who were both associated with the business on Railroad Avenue. Tammy was an employee there. Our hearts go out to the family and employees as they go through this very difficult time.”

Koon said detectives are still working on the case but they are not seeking any other persons of interest associated with the three deaths.