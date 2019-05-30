Eutawville man charged with four counts of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at people on golf cart

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – A Eutawville man has been charged with a weekend shooting at four men riding in a golf cart.

Clyde Mock, II, 18, is charged with four counts of attempted murder and four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The victims were traveling in golf cart near Lakeview Drive in Eutawville on May 26 when they say a Toyota truck sped past at a high rate of speed, investigators say.

When the truck stopped in the road, the men drove past it. However, they told investigators the driver of the truck then fired at them twice before speeding away.

According to investigators, the father of one of the victims in the cart confronted the driver of the truck when they located him and a female standing by the truck at a nearby landing.

The father told investigators that during the confrontation, the man admitted to shooting at the golf cart.

A cellphone was recovered from near the scene that helped lead to Mock’s arrest.

Bond was set at $260,000.