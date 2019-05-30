SC teacher accused of fighting with student has been arrested for assault and battery

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – One day after his resignation, a Richland Two school teacher has been arrested for assault and battery of a student.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Karon Mack Wilson Jr., 36, turned himself in to jail Thursday (5/30) afternoon, two days after an alleged fight the student.

Both he and the 15-year-old student face assault and battery 3rd degree and breach of peace. Investigators say both engaged in a mutual fight in a Ridge View High School classroom.