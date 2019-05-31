Coca-Cola is considering bringing back Coke+coffee

(CNN) – Coca-Cola is thinking about bringing back coffee flavored Coke.

The company tried the combination out in 2006, but it flopped.

A company spokesperson says this time will be different thanks to evolving trends and palates.

Coca-Cola plus coffee is currently available in Australia, Spain, Thailand, Poland and packs more caffeine than a regular coke.

The company hasn’t committed to bringing the product to the United States yet but is “optimistic.”