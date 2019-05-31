Man, 21, apprehended and charged with murder in shooting death

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man in connection to a shooting death in early May.

The suspect, Jujuan Jameal Council is accused of shooting Profit in the 400 block of Percival Road on May 10.

He was taken into custody May 31 just after 6 a.m. in the 1300 block of Longcreek Drive by the Fugitive Task Force.

Council is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

If anyone has additional information about this case, they’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. You can remain anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn up to $1000.