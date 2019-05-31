SCDC: Special team hired to prosecute Lee Correctional Case after death of

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – The S.C. Department of Corrections and Third Judicial Circuit Solicitor Ernest F. Finney III have hired a special team to prosecute cases stemming from the murders at Lee Correctional Institution in April 2018.

With the assistance of the S.C. Attorney General and Third Circuit Solicitor’s offices, former Circuit Judge Knox McMahon and former prosecutor Kathryn Luck Campbell will review the

investigative file to decide what charges to bring in this matter.

“This case demands a tremendous amount of resources and expertise, and this team has the years of experience to handle this prosecution,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said.

McMahon retired as a circuit judge in 2018 after 12 years on the bench. Before that, he spent many years as a prosecutor in the Midlands. Campbell is a former prosecutor with the Fifth

Circuit Solicitor’s office who also has extensive prosecutorial experience. McMahon began working on the case earlier this month. Campbell joins the team Monday.