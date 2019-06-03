Allen University to honor Mother Emanuel Nine, Survivors

Reverend Dr. Clementa Carlos Pinckney, 41 (Courtesy: U.S. District Court Exhibit)

Rev. Daniel L. Simmons (Courtesy: U.S. District Court Exhibit)

Tywanza Sanders, 26 (Courtesy: U.S. District Court Exhibit)

Rev. DePayne Middleton Doctor, 49 (Courtesy: U.S. District Court Exhibit)

Cynthia Graham Hurd, 54 (Courtesy: U.S. District Court Exhibit)



Susie Jackson, 87 (Courtesy: U.S. District Court Exhibit)

Ethel Lance, 70 (Courtesy: U.S. District Court Exhibit)

Myra Singleton Quarles Thompson, 59 (Courtesy: U.S. District Court Exhibit)

Rev. Sharonda Coleman Singleton, 45 (Courtesy: U.S. District Court Exhibit)



















COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The inaugural Emanuel Lives award will be presented June 4 at Allen University during a service to honor the ‘Emanuel 9’ and survivors of the 2015 massacre in Charleston.

According to university officials, the award will be presented to an individual whose work ensures the Emanuel Nine legacy continues by eradicating racial bias and discrimination.

Of the nine shooting victims, three were Allen University alumni: Rev. Clementa Pinckney ’95, Rev. Daniel Simmons ’67 and Tywanza Sanders ’14.

Bishop Samuel L. Green, Sr., Presiding Prelate of the Seventh Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church and chairman of the Allen University Board of Trustees, will deliver the keynote address.

Other program participants include: Dr. Ernest McNealey, President, Allen University; Hon. Leon Howard, SC State Representative, D-Richland; Rev. Dr. Mary Hinkle Shore, Dean and Rector, Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary and Dr. John H. Dozier, chief diversity officer and senior associate provost for Inclusion, University of South Carolina