Inmate deaths believed to be connected to drug use: SCDC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to a release from the South Carolina Department of Corrections on Monday, the deaths of two inmates are believed to be connected to drug use while behind bars.

Autopsies are being performed on James Farrow, 46 and Ronnie Williams, 52, to determine the exact cause of death.

The department said criminal charges will be sought against anyone caught bringing in contraband to an institution.

Farrow was an inmate at Tyger River Correctional Institution.

He was found unresponsive in a bathroom Sunday, June 2 and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Williams was an inmate at Kershaw Correctional Institution.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Sunday, June 2 after his roommate alerted officers that Williams was unresponsive.