Jeopardy championship run comes to an end

Burbank, CA (ABC News) —All good things must come to an end. Monday night the 33 appearance champion, Jeopardy James Holzhauer’s historic run on the game show ended.

Holzhauer rewrote the Jeopardy record book in just 33 games and more than $2.4 million dollars.

ABC’s Romina Puga has the story.