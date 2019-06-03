“Jeopardy James” makes heads spin on Monday night episode

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you have been an avid fan of the latest trivia master on the ABC hit game show Jeopardy than you don’t want to miss seeing the Professional Las Vegas Gambler in action tonight, Monday, June 3rd, 2019. Much to the dismay of fans across the country, some have leaked what appears to be a video of Holzhauer wooing the crowd, again during his 34th consecutive appearance on the game show, and his continued quest to beat long time record holder Ken Jennings.

Jennings who appeared 74 times on Jeopardy back in 2004, and walked away with more than $2.5 million dollars has even been left stunned by Holzhauer’s appearance he himself taking to twitter to call Holzhauers’ appearance”astounding”, and is the only contestant thus far, who has come this close to beating his record, an all time high. Friday May 31st, Holzhauer walked away with more than 2.4 million dollars.

We wouldn’t want to spoil anything for you. You would have to be cruel to do that to fans who’ve been following each episode and hanging onto every click of the buzzer. What we can tell you about Monday night’s 30 minute episode, is that the leaked episode started making the rounds on social media Sunday and ended up drawing copyright strikes from Sony Pictures, producers the game show Jeopardy. So what happens? Get it from the source, and tune in to ABC Columbia News tonight at 7:30PM to see Jeopardy and see how Holzhauer takes his gambling game to another level.