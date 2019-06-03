National Sales Assistant

WOLO-TV has an immediate opening for a full time sales assistant. Excellent computer skills are necessary. Must be skilled in Microsoft Office. Broadcast experience and knowledge of Wide Orbit and One Domain software a plus. Responsibilities also include data entry, working on advertising schedules, communicating with national sales reps. answering phones, and other general sales support duties. The successful candidate must be a detail oriented problem solver with the ability to multi task, and handle multiple priorities in a high energy sales department. The ability to work independently is a must. Previous office experience preferred.

Interested people who are motivated, highly organized and have a positive mental attitude should send their resumes to:

smagee@abccolumbia.com

Or mail to:

WOLO TV

Sales Dept.

5807 Shakespeare Rd

Columbia, SC 29223.

EOE

05/31/2019