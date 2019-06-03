Surveillance photos released of suspects wanted for multiple car break-ins in Clarendon County

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance photos of two suspects wanted for breaking into eight vehicles in the driveway of several homes in the Turbeville area.

Investigators say the incident occurred on Monday, June 3 around 2 a.m. in the 3100 to 3400 block of Clarence Coker Highway near Interstate 95.

The vehicles were unlocked and an unknown amount of cas and loose change was stolen, investigator say.

PHONE TIP — call toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — go to the Midlands Crimestoppers website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

Information can also be provided directly to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414.