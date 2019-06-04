Former Clemson baseball player and brother arrested on assault charges

(Courtesy: Greenville Police Dept.) John Cox

(Courtesy: Greenville Police Dept.) Ronald Cox, III



GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A former Clemson player and his brother were arrested after being accused of brutally assaulting a victim on Saturday.

Greenville Police say former player, John Cox, 22, and his brother Ronald Cox, III, 27, were charged with second-degree assault and battery by mob.

According to investigators, around 12:41 a.m., witnesses say three suspects, including the Cox brothers, brutally attacked the victim at the intersection of East Washington Street at South Brown Street.

Police say they continued the attack after the victim was unconscious.

According to authorities, the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

If you know where the third suspect is, call the Greenville Crimestoppers at (864)232-7463 or 864-271-5333.