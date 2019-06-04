One in custody, two at-large in cigarette truck robbery: RCSD

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of one suspect in connection to a cigarette robbery.

Two suspects remain at-large for the May 1 incident.

Darnell A. Robinson, 26, was arrested on May 17 on charges of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping. He’s being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Joshua Grantham, 28, and an unidentified third suspect, is also wanted for armed robbery and kidnapping in connection with this same incident.

Deputies say the trio was in a white Ford F150 when they robbed two cigarette delivery men at gunpoint.

Grantham is accused of holding the delivery men at gunpoint while the other two suspects stole 9 crates of cigarettes.

The cigarettes were valued at $10,000.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Grantham or the identity of the third suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All tips can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can earn up to $1,000.