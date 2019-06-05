AMC $4 dollar summer movie deal kicks off

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Starting today Wednesday one movie theater chain is making a trip to the movies a whole lot cheaper.

AMC Theatres is offering a summer deal for kids and or for those of you who just happen to be kids at heart and enjoy a good PG flick.

Participants will be able to catch a movie, purchase a popcorn, drink and snack all for just $4(+tax).

With lots of great movies hitting the theater this summer you can cool off while enjoying a few of the movies coming to the big screen. Some of the featured movies include Trolls, Wonder Park, The Lego movie A House with a Clock in its Walls, How to Train your Dragon Just to name a few.

The promotion begins today, Wednesday June 5th, 2019 and runs until August 14th, 2019. Keep in mind, the deal is only good for Wednesday mornings and for PG rated movies.

For more information about the “Summer Movie Camp” promotion, theatre schedules and participating locations, click here: www.amctheatres.com