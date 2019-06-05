North Main street closed due to house fire investigation

Quintara Hatten,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to Columbia Fire, North Main Street in Columbia is shut down due to a house fire at the 5500 block.

Columbia Fire crews responded to the house fire just after 3 p.m. The fire damaged the outside of the home. Everyone did escape safely & no injuries are reported. We are investigating the cause.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Closure on North Main Street begins at Colleton Street.

