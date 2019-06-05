North Main street closed due to house fire investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to Columbia Fire, North Main Street in Columbia is shut down due to a house fire at the 5500 block.

Columbia Fire crews responded to the house fire just after 3 p.m. The fire damaged the outside of the home. Everyone did escape safely & no injuries are reported. We are investigating the cause.

North Main Street is expected to remain shutdown at the 5500 block for the time being. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) June 5, 2019

Drivers in the area are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Closure on North Main Street begins at Colleton Street.