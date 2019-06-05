Portuguese man o’ war spotted on Sullivan’s Island

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Beach patrol crews found a Portuguese man o’ war on Sullivan’s Island today, according to the town administrator.

The animal that is similar to a jellyfish has long tentacles that inflict painful stings.

Experts say man o’ wars live on the ocean surface, and are pushed ashore by winds and tides.

They are still capable of stinging for long periods after being washed ashore, officials say avoid them if you see one on the beach.