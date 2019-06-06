1 killed in training accident at West Point, source says, first responders treating casualties

Training accident reported at West Point, first responders treating casualties

(John Greim/Getty Images, FILE) The George Washington Monument at West Point Military Academy, in New York.

(Sgt. Barbara Pendl/U.S. Army) U.S. Army Cpl. Dean Jones, Vermont National Guard, inspects a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) at Camp Johnson in Colchester, Vt., July 19, 2018.

(Brandon OConnor/U.S. Military Academy at West Point) Task Force 1-28th Infantry, 3rd Infantry Division holds a formation at Camp Natural Bridge as they prepare to training cadets this summer during Cadet Summer Training.





WEST POINT, N.Y. (ABC News) – An armored personnel carrier overturned in a training accident at West Point Thursday morning, according to officials with the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

One individual was killed in the accident, a source familiar with the incident told ABC News.

There were a total of 20 cadets and three active duty soldiers in the five-ton cargo truck called a light medium tactical vehicle, the source added.

Army and local first responders are at the scene treating casualties near the Camp Natural Bridge training site, officials said.

Motorists were being asked to avoid Route 293.

The story is still developing.