Fort Jackson holds career summit for families in transition

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Fort Jackson and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are hosting a Career Summit to make the process of adjusting to a new way of life for transitioning service members and military spouses.

Those attending the event will be able to take part in a series of training and information sessions that are being provided by the U. S. Chamber of Commerce specifically for military men and women, and their spouses that are in the process of transitioning from active duty to civilian life. Workshops scheduled to take place during the career summit will cover a multitude of topics including, resume building, networking, and interview tips.

Event organizers say 50 employers will also be on hand for an on site hiring event connect employers of every size and industry with service members and military spouses.

The event takes place June 11th, 2019 from 8:30AM-4PM at the Fort Jackson Non-commissioned Officer Club. Child and Youth Services will provide child care for $5 dollars per child at the Child Development Center, Lee Road, Bldg. 4680, during the hours of the career summit for all active duty military, veteran, National Guard and Reserve families. Families should register for child care by June 6th by calling 803-751-4824 or 803-751 4865.

To register to attend the Career Summit or to get more information you can click on the link provided below:

http://www.hiringourheroes.org/events.