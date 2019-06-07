Walmart to deliver groceries straight to your fridge — literally!

(ABC NEWS) – Amazon may be able to deliver to your door but one supermarket chain wants to put your groceries not only inside your house, but in your fridge too.

Walmart announced today it is launching the new service where customers can order online and have a store employee deliver them to your home, then into your refrigerator.

Customers do have to pay a fee for the in-home delivery and but a special door lock in case no one is home.

Walmart workers will use smart entry technology and a proprietary wearable camera to access the customer’s home. That allows shoppers to control access into their home and give them the ability to watch the delivery remotely.

Walmart has been testing the service in New Jersey and will expand it in Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Vero Beach and Florida in the fall.