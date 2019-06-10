Claflin names Dr. Dwaun Warmack as president

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – The Claflin University Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack as the ninth president of the first Historically Black College and University in South Carolina, effective August 1.

Dr. Warmack currently serves as the President of Harris-Stowe College.

He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education and Master’s degree in Sociology from Delta State University and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership with a specialization in Higher Education from Union University in Jackson, Tennessee.

He completed post-doctoral work in Educational Leadership at Harvard University School of Education.

Dr. Warmack is married to LaKisha Warmack and they have one daughter, Morgan.

“Dr. Warmack was unanimously chosen to lead Claflin University from a pool of highly qualified applicants,” said James K. Lehman, Chair of the Board. “We believe he will continue Claflin’s upward trajectory, keeping the university among the nation’s leading institutions of higher education. He brings a brand of leadership that is inclusive, transparent and inspires teamwork.”