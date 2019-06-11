RCSD searching for 79-year-old man with medical condition found safe

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says 79-year-old Leandry Nesmith was found safe.

Earlier the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was searching for 79-year-old missing man, who wandered away from his Hopkins home near Rabbit Run Road around 10 a.m. on June 10th.

Nesmith is described as a black male, 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 120 lbs. with grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped polo shirt, khaki pants and a golf hat. He has a medical condition so it’s important to locate him in a timely manner.

If you have any information about Nesmith whereabouts, call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at 803-576-3000.