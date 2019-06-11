Trump claims “secret” component to US-Mexico migrant deal, Mexico contradicts him

(ABC NEWS) – President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that there is another, secret component to the migration deal with Mexico that will be revealed “in the not too distant future,” but Mexico’s foreign minister contradicted him.

“We have fully signed and documented another very important part of the Immigration and Security deal with Mexico, one that the U.S. has been asking about getting for many years. It will be revealed in the not too distant future and will need a vote by Mexico’s Legislative body” the president tweeted. “We do not anticipate a problem with the vote but, if for any reason the approval is not forthcoming, Tariffs will be reinstated!”