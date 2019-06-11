*UPDATE* Missing woman with medical condition found safe
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 22-year-old woman reported missing has been found safe.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department made the update via Twitter on Monday.
Update: Jazmine has been found in good condition! Thank you to everyone who helped us find her by sharing this post. https://t.co/9h29Yn04XF
— Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. (@RCSD) June 11, 2019
Daniel reportedly has a medical condition that would have prevented her from being able to tell anyone her name or where she lives.
No further information has been provided by the department.