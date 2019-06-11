*UPDATE* Missing woman with medical condition found safe

Kimberlei Davis,

Jazmine Daniel/RCSD

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 22-year-old woman reported missing has been found safe.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department made the update via Twitter on Monday.

Daniel reportedly has a medical condition that would have prevented her from being able to tell anyone her name or where she lives.

No further information has been provided by the department.

Categories: Local News, News, Richland, State
Share

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts