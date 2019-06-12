Bush 41 honored with postage stamp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The 41st president of the United States was honored with a postage stamp.

The U.S. Postal Service held a First Day of Issue Dedication Ceremony Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center at Texas A&M University.

Bush died November 30, 2019 and was buried alongside his wife, Barbara, and their daughter Robin at the Bush Library in College Station.

The Forever Stamp is worth 55 cents and costs $11 for a sheet of 20.

According to USPS, the portrait used on the forever stamp was originally painted by Michael J. Deas, who based it on a photo from 1997.

Deas is also credited for designing 16 other Forever Stamps.