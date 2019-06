Duo sought in theft at Lexington Kohl’s: Police

Courtesy: Twitter/@LexingtonPD

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – At least two suspects are wanted by the Lexington Police Department for allegedly shoplifting at at local retail store.

LPD released photos of the suspects on social media Wednesday.

The incident occured at the Lexington Kohl’s located in the 5400 block of Sunset Boulevard on June 6.

If you know the identity of the suspects contact Det. Voravudhi with information at 803-358-1514.