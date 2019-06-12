I-20 west near exit 59 partially closed after a collision overturned a truck

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says I-20 west near exit 59 is partially blocked after a collision overturned a tractor trailer semi-truck.

Authorities say the collision happened today around 4:30 a.m.

Troopers say there were minor injuries and the right lane is currently blocked.

Lexington Police say traffic is no longer being detoured to Sunset Boulevard.

Highway Patrol says expect delays this morning as they are investigating.

Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.