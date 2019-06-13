Grammy, Oscar winning rapper Common bring #LetLoveTour to Cola
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Multi-award winning hip-hop artist Common is coming to Columbia’s Township Auditorium.
Tickets for the #LetLoveTour go on sale June 14.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @Common is bringing his #LetLoveTour with special guest Maimouna Youssef aka @TeamMumuFresh to @TownshipSC #Columbia 8/21! Tickets on sale Friday here: https://t.co/wvuuaGiaAe pic.twitter.com/Ebf3uhrhlA
— Township Auditorium (@TownshipSC) June 11, 2019
The Emmy winning actor released his latest book, “Let Love Have the Last Word” earlier this year.
In 2015, Common won a Golden Globe and an Oscar for Best Original Song for “Glory” from the film “Selma.”