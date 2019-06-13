Grammy, Oscar winning rapper Common bring #LetLoveTour to Cola

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Multi-award winning hip-hop artist Common is coming to Columbia’s Township Auditorium.

Tickets for the #LetLoveTour go on sale June 14.

The Emmy winning actor released his latest book, “Let Love Have the Last Word” earlier this year.

In 2015, Common won a Golden Globe and an Oscar for Best Original Song for “Glory” from the film “Selma.”