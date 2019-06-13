Prisma Health–Midlands hosts annual Teen Health Summit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Prisma Health will host a free event that will address issues that teens battle during the school year and throughout the summer.

EVENT: Teen Health Summit, hosted by Prisma Health­–Midlands’ Office of Community Health, is an annual event for students in grades six through 12. The summit will cover a variety of topics including healthy relationships, bullying and college life.

WHEN: Friday, June 14, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

WHERE: Dreher High School, 3319 Millwood Ave., Columbia

Since its inception in 2004, more than 6,000 students have attended the Teen Health Summit.