Warrant: Orangeburg teen charged as adult in sexual assault of juvenile at party

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – A 16-year-old Orangeburg teen was charged as an adult for allegedly “forcibly confining and overpowering” a victim at a party.

According to the arrest warrant, the two were at a party near Neeses Highway in the early morning hours of June 2 when the crime occurred.

The victim was treated at The Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained during the assault, the report states.

The teen was charged with one count of first degree criminal sexual conduct and is being held at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.