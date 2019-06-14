Lexington man accused of promising sex trafficking victim shelter and money: Sheriff

LEXINGTON, S.C. – A Lexington man is behind bars after sheriff’s deputies say he recruited and enticed a woman to perform sexual acts with other men for money.

Gino Smith, 43, is charged with trafficking in persons, according to an arrest warrant.

Sheriff Jay Koon said Smith trafficked the victim at three locations in Lexington County last month including a hotel off Saint Andrews Road.

He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.